Tuscawaras County at risk of moving to purple level for coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuscarawas County is at risk of moving into the purple level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday. Franklin County is also on the watch list.

DeWine said the two counties meet six of the seven indicators on the color-coded system that measures coronavirus exposure and spread.

“If that continues, they would turn purple next week,” DeWine said. “Both counties are seeing a high number of cases, a high percentage of cases spreading in the community and sustained increases in cases.”

Yellow is the lowest level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and purple is the highest. No Ohio county has reached the purple level.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread. Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members. Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas. Follow good hygiene standards.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Same guidelines as in Level 1. Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk. High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. Decrease in-person interactions outside household. Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2. Decrease in-person interactions with others. Consider necessary travel only. Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3. Stay at home/necessary travel only.



The latest headlines from FOX8.com: