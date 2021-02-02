Tuscarawas health department says thousands are on the waitlist for coronavirus vaccine

Editor’s Note: The video above is about how teachers can receive the vaccine.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Tuscarawas County Health Department says it has a long waitlist for people who want the coronavirus vaccine.

As of noon on February 1, its waitlist for people 65 and older was 4,410, according to the health department.

1,522 people have received their vaccine there, according to the health department.

Across the state, 853,965 have been vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That’s about 7% of the state’s population.

The state has begun Phase 1B.

School faculty and people 70 and up are on the list of people approved to receive the vaccine.