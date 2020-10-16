Tuscarawas County officials say 84% of active coronavirus cases from community spread

*Watch our report above on the recent spike in coronavirus cases.*

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Tuscarawas County is continuing to experience a large increase in COVID-19 cases, according to officials.

In a post on the health department’s Facebook page, they said that 84% of active cases are a result of community spread and 16% are from a congregate setting.

“As local case numbers increase, we ask everyone to please remember to follow the safety protocols to social distance, wear masks, avoid large gatherings, and stay home when sick. These steps can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the latest color-coded map labeling a county’s risk of coronavirus. Tuscarawas County is at an orange level.

As of today, Ohio has 29 red counties. That is 65% of Ohioans who are living in red counties. pic.twitter.com/6XQtKKqpCb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

Thirteen other counties were added to the red level for a total of 29 in the category for high exposure and spread. That represents 65 percent of Ohio’s population.

Cuyahoga, Stark and Summit counties were back on the list. Mahoning and Richland counties remained in the red.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: