Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau donates 2,200 gallons of milk to local students, families

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau donated milk to local students for the second week in a row in effort to support the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday officials delivered milk to Indian Valley Middle School to support families who signed up for weekly meals through the school district.

Last week the bureau donated 2,200 gallons of milk to local students.

All of the milk was supplied by local farmers.

These donations come after many farmers across Northeast Ohio, and the nation as a whole, were forced to dump their milk because the supply was getting too large for the processing plants to handle.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation previously attributed the excess in milk supply to a decrease in demand from restaurants and school lunch suppliers.

They urged grocery stores and other retailers to lift their purchase quantity limitations on dairy products.

Several Ohio Local farming associations also said they were looking to partner with food banks and other local organizations aimed at helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

