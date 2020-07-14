Tuscarawas County coronavirus cases tied to teen party; Possible exposure at church

DOVER, Ohio (WJW)– The Tuscarawas County Health Department is warning residents about two separate coronavirus-related incidents.

There are multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to a large high school party on the Fourth of July, according to the health department. The event was not limited to teenagers from just one high school and contact tracing has been ineffective because the patients are not cooperating.

Any parent or person who attended and is experiencing symptoms should contact the health department as soon as possible at 330-343-555 Ext. 126 or Ext. 187. Asymptomatic persons who were at the event should self-monitor and avoid contact with others through July 18.

The health department also identified and isolated a single case of coronavirus on July 14. That asymptomatic person attended service at Dennison Foursquare Church on July 5 and July 12.

“It is believed that this individual had only had brief contact with others that were there on those days,” the health department said on Tuesday.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department is asking people who went to church services on that day to quarantine and take their temperature twice a day. They should sleep in a separate bedroom and use a separate bathroom, if possible, until the quarantine period is over.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (100.4 or higher)

Cough and/or shortness of breath

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Headache

Loss of taste and/or smell

Runny nose

Chills

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Nausea and/or vomiting

Tuscarawas County has recorded 628 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths since the outbreak began, the Ohio Department of Health said on Tuesday.