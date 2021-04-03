TSA reports 1.5 million travelers in single-day for first time since March 2020

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Travel appears to be picking up again as airports saw a record number of travelers Friday.

The Transportation Security Administration reports that more than 1.5 million people were screened at airport checkpoints on Friday.

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein says this was the highest checkpoint throughput since March 12, 2020, which was around the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

As more people have started traveling again, Farbstein is encouraging people to arrive at airports early. She also reminds travelers to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

JUST IN: @TSA screened 1,580,785 people at airport checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Friday, April 2. It was the highest checkpoint throughput since March 12, 2020. So if you're planning to travel you should get to the airport 90 minutes early, socially distance and wear a mask. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) April 3, 2021

The TSA told FOX News in March that they were anticipating an uptick in air travelers, partially due to spring breakers and the Easter holiday.

Friday’s record airport screening numbers comes just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance on traveling. On Friday the CDC said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely travel at “low risk.” (Watch the video above for more on the CDC’s travel guidelines.)

The CDC did not revise guidance for non-vaccinated people and still encourages them to avoid nonessential travel.