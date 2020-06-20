Trump says Fauci has ‘nothing to do with NFL football’ playing this fall

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump says he has told National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci that he has no authority over whether or not NFL games will be played this fall.

Trump took to Twitter Friday night saying he told Fauci “he has nothing to do with NFL football.” The President also said the NFL has a good safety plan for its controlled opening.

Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell provided protocols on a gradual reopening of team facilities back in May. The plan starts with a limited amount of employees and later moves on to players. The league expanded the reopening earlier this month to allow coaches to return to training facilities.

Trump’s tweet comes after Fauci warned earlier this week that it was unlikely the sport would resume this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year,” Fauci said Thursday.

Several NFL players have tested postive for COVID-19, however the league says they are prepared for that.

“We expect we are going to have positive tests,” Gooddell explained Monday. “That is part of the increased testing that we will be going through and that is something that we just want to make sure that our protocols are working and to date. We are seeing very positive reactions in the sense that we are making sure we respond quickly, protect the personnel that may be impacted by that and others that may be in contact with them.”

Meanwhile, the NFL says players are due to training camp on July 22. The Hall of Fame Game is scheduled to take place in Canton, Ohio, on August 6.