Trumbull County reports COVID-19 related death, bringing death toll to 7

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Health officials in Trumbull County reported a COVID-19 related death on Saturday, bringing the county’s death toll to seven.

According to Trumbull County Combined Health District, there are 86 confirmed cases. That includes 40 males and 46 females, whose ages range from 25 to 87.

The following data was also released:

49 people are currently hospitalized.

74 are in quarantine and are being monitored.

Keeping track of 67 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

56 have completed quarantine and been released.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website at coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the hotline at 1-833-427-5634.