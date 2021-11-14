‘Truly heartbreaking:’ 3 snow leopards with COVID-19 die at Nebraska zoo

Close-up shot of an adult snow leopard, resting on a rock. Leopard is looking at camera. Taken on a Canon 400mm f/2.8 lens from a short distance away.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Three snow leopards have died at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska of complications from COVID-19.

The zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday, describing the deaths of the three leopards – named Ranney, Everest, and Makalu – as “truly heartbreaking.”

The zoo began treating the leopards and two Sumatran tigers for the virus last month and said the tigers, Axl and Kumar, have made what appears to be a full recovery.

The zoo remains open to the public and continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and animals.

Zoos across the country, including at the St. Louis Zoo and the Denver Zoo, have battled COVID-19 outbreaks among their animals.