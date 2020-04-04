1  of  3
Truckers passing through Arizona given free lunches as a show of appreciation

SACATON, Az. (WJW) — The Arizona Trucking Association passed out 500 free lunches to truckers as a show of appreciation.

Many of the drivers are delivering medical supplies, food and other supplies needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel we’ve always been important, but people don’t understand it because ‘you’re just a truck driver,’ but when things start shutting down they realize the importance of our job,” Mel Israel told FOX 10.

(AP Photo/Matt York)

We have seen all kinds of wonderful acts of kindness across the country recently, including many happening right here in Northeast Ohio.

If you know of anyone doing something great, let us know! Email TIPS@FOX8.com




