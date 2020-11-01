Trick or treating looked different this year, but didn’t keep Northeast Ohioans down

CUYAHOGA COUNTY (WJW) — Halloween 2020 will likely not be the last improvised holiday as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Ohio, but the pandemic didn’t fully wipe out the spooky spirit.

“We were a little bit apprehensive, but we obviously came bearing masks and the kids are fully dressed to the nines,” said Parma parent Dawn Karter.

Nicole Clancy gave out candy this year and was happy to see the kids out and about. “I think that the kids need something to do, they haven’t been able to do anything,” she said.

Little ghouls and goblins came out in cities that still had trick-or-treating to see if they could collect their favorite sweet treasure.

Still, kids knew things would be different. “There’s not a lot of people out and there’s not a lot of people coming out to give candy,” said trick-or-treater Bailey Pearn.

“I just wish that, um, that there wasn’t a virus,” said trick-or-treater Logan Karter.

The CDC encouraged Halloween participants to wear a mask by incorporating it into the costume, avoid direct contact with trick or treaters and wash hands before eating treats.

Despite all of the restrictions, neighborhoods still worked to find safe, fun ways to make Halloween just as spooky as years past.

“As soon as Lakewood said that they were gonna do trick or treating then I pulled everything out,” said Kristen Burns about her holiday decorations.

She and her husband took the candy chute idea we’ve seen around the country to the next level.

“We decided if we were going to do the chute, we were gonna have fun with it and make it something like a monster mouth or whatever,” she said. “Then we went with the pumpkin because we didn’t want it to be too scary because little kids are going to be sticking their hands in there.”

A skeleton and plague doctor greeted children at the entrance. “I just kind of thought it would be a little nod to what’s going on, kind of like the ‘I told you I was sick’ tombstone in there,” she said.

In Parma, there was a different idea for kids to collect their bounty.

“Clothes line’s fine, clothespins are good, and little plastic bags with candy in them and the kids can just yank it off and be on their way,” said Bernice Clancy of her unique idea.

Each bag was replaced with gloves and washed hands. “As they empty, I’ll just get up and put a new bag on the clothespin,” she explained.

Others opted for tables at a distance with a wide array of candy. “It’s nice that they want to still help the kids out,” said parent Andrew Pearn.

“I’m glad that people are still passing out candy so we can have fun,” said trick-or-treater Leila Ignacio.

