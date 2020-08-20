Tri-C campuses to offer free coronavirus tests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) is offering coronavirus testing at all four campuses this fall.

Testing will take place in partnership with Care Alliance Health Center.

The testing is free and available to students, staff, and community residents.

You don’t need a doctor’s note to get one.

The testing schedule is as follows, by location:

Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3, Oct. 1 and Oct. 29

Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleveland

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22 and Nov. 19

Western Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road, Parma

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Oct. 8 and Nov. 5

Westshore Campus, 31001 Clemens Road, Westlake

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 12

No appointment is necessary. However, you’re asked to call (216)317-1250 to get pre-screened.