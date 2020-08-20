Tri-C campuses to offer free coronavirus tests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) is offering coronavirus testing at all four campuses this fall.
Testing will take place in partnership with Care Alliance Health Center.
The testing is free and available to students, staff, and community residents.
You don’t need a doctor’s note to get one.
The testing schedule is as follows, by location:
Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3, Oct. 1 and Oct. 29
Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleveland
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22 and Nov. 19
Western Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road, Parma
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Oct. 8 and Nov. 5
Westshore Campus, 31001 Clemens Road, Westlake
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 12
No appointment is necessary. However, you’re asked to call (216)317-1250 to get pre-screened.