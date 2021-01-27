Travel expert says look, don’t book summer vacations yet

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Even with hopes of the COVID-19 vaccine getting Americans up and going again in 2021, it may be best to pump the brakes before booking that vacation.

Right now, we are in the middle of travel planning season, with many making decisions about spring break and summer vacation, said travel expert Christopher Elliott.

“Tap the brakes maybe, don’t pump the brakes. It’s going to be an interesting year for travel,” Elliott said.

Currently, the cheaper flights and cruises, and slashed hotel prices may look attractive, but what if you book and things don’t work out? Elliott said policies surrounding pandemic cancellations have changed and not for the better.

“I expect that as the pandemic starts to fade that those refund policies will also fade, and that we’ll go back to the way that it was before,” Elliott said.

Another thing to consider: The Biden administration is actively considering mandating COVID-19 tests for travelers on domestic flights, which may deter many from flying.

“Just because we have a vaccine now, does not mean the masks are going away, that the social distancing is going away. I expect that you will see that pretty much throughout the whole year,” said Cleveland Clinic infectious disease specialist Dr. Frank Esper.

Esper said he believes the government is doing all it can to get ahead of the virus.

With so many unknowns about protections from the virus, Esper said we should remain vigilant, and stay home.

“The CDC is pretty much saying right now, if you don’t have to travel don’t travel,” he said.

But experts say if your are thinking about getting out of town, using a travel agent may be best. If travel insurance is purchased, read the fine print, with many now only offering 50 percent of your money back.