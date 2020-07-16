TownHall owner draws criticism for online post about healthy diet being best defense against COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Paul Saladino, who calls himself the Carnivore MD, has his own podcast and maintains the best way to combat COVID-19 is by improving your immune system through a healthy diet.

He raised eyebrows recently with a Facebook post that said, “Can we finally please admit that herd immunity is the only viable end game and that most of us will be exposed eventually?

“The way to do it is to just face it, live your life, and to understand that your metabolic health and your nutrient adequacy is everything,” he said in a video.

TownHall in the Ohio City neighborhood reposted some of his opinions on their Facebook page. The owner, Bobby George, said he agrees with Saladino’s belief that the focus should shift away from “fear and hiding from the virus.”

“Eat right, exercise, pray or meditate, don’t stress out, all of these are proven now to help fight any disease,” said George.

The restaurant’s Facebook page has received a number of negative comments, with some saying he’s ignoring science and blindly encouraging herd immunity.

“We, as leaders, have to start the discussion and say ‘okay, maybe we’re not going to be able to avoid COVID, what can we do to prepare ourselves when we get it or if we get it and to prepare our loved ones,” said George.

He rejects the claim by some Facebook critics that his belief that a strong immune system is the best defense against the virus, is a reflection on his restaurant’s approach to the coronavirus health and safety guidelines.

“We follow the law, my businesses are just busy so people love to take shots us, but if you go to any one of my businesses, not only are we following the law, we’re going above and beyond,” he said.

He said a new CDC report on how good nutrition and certain vitamins and minerals may effect how the immune system fights off infections, reflects an approach to the virus that has been largely ignored.

“People don’t want to talk about the hard things, the hard things are avoiding some of the things they love,” he said.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: