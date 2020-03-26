Total coronavirus cases in Cleveland stands at 61

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced there are 11 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in residents. These new cases bring the city’s total to 61.

The health department said the new cases range in age from their 20s to their 80s. No further information about the patients will be released.

The CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Today, the Ohio Department of Health estimated that at our peak, Ohio may see 6,000-8,000 cases per day. The science shows that most will recover, but some people will not. This is an ominous picture and we need everyone’s help to save lives and protect those who are most vulnerable. As I’ve said, keep social distance and stay at home,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, in a news release.