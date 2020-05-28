Topgolf reopens in Independence on June 1

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Golfers can get back into the swing of things at Topgolf in Independence come Monday, June 1.

Although many golf courses have remained open, Topgolf announced today that its near-Cleveland location is officially opening after shutting its doors due to coronavirus.

A company spokesperson confirmed that they plan to open at 10 a.m. to the public with new safety procedures in place.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

First, golfers can expect dividers between the outdoor hitting bays (which can be seen in the video above). Everything from balls to clubs and all other surfaces will be disinfected between groups.

All employees are required to wear masks while at work and those handling food and beverages will wear gloves.

These procedures are to remain in place for the foreseeable future.