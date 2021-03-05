Top Ohio health officials to explain COVID-19 numbers after governor sets goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. about COVID-19 cases per 100,000.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said if Ohio gets cases per 100,000 people below 50 for two weeks, he would lift all remaining health orders. He said it a standard measure that the state’s used since early in the pandemic.

“Achieving this goal is really doable. We can do this and I know we will,” the governor said on Thursday.

On Dec. 3, 2020, Ohio was at 731 cases per 100,000 over the previous two weeks. On Feb. 3, the state was at 445 per 100,000 and on Wednesday, the state was at 179 cases per 100,000, according to DeWine.