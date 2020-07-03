Tom Hanks: ‘Shame on you’ if you aren’t wearing a mask

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — One of the world’s most famous COVID-19 survivors has reportedly made his feelings known about those who don’t wear masks.

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress/singer Rita Wilson, were two of the first celebrities to announce they had contracted the virus and, according to People, Hanks is now urging people to mask up.

The magazine reports that Hanks talked about face coverings during a press conference for his movie “Greyhound,” which debuts July 10 on Apple TV+.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” he was quoted as saying. “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you.”

Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed — and quarantined — while in Australia in March.

He was there doing some pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film in which Hanks plays the singer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Wilson had scheduled performances in the country in support of her album.

The couple recovered and returned home to the states, anxious to donate their plasma in the hopes of helping others.

Now Hanks is urging people to “do your part” to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s very basic,” he said during the press release for the film he wrote as well as stars in.” If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Meanwhile, as Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections. (Watch the video above for the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak.)

The US reported 27,790 new cases on Friday, one day after a new daily record of more than 52,000 cases surpassed one set on Wednesday.

More than two months after the first peak affected just a handful of states, the virus is cresting again across the South and Southwest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects nearly 148,000 deaths in the US by the end of the month.

“What we’re seeing now in the Southwest is a surge in both the number of positive cases and the percent of people testing who are positive,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine at George Washington University, said on Friday.

Coronavirus has killed more than 129,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infection rates are rising in 36 states, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West.

California, Arizona, Texas and Florida all posted record new cases this week — Florida reported nearly 9,500additional coronavirus cases on Friday. Texas had about 8,000 on Thursday.

Florida is averaging more new cases per day — 7,870 — than any other state, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. California and Texas trail close behind.

Nearly two dozen states have paused their reopenings to combat the spread while others have taken extra measures to keep it out of their borders. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued a travel advisory that requires people arriving from eight states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for two weeks.

