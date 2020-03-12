1  of  3
Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus

AUSTRALIA (WJW) — Tom Hanks on Wednesday night said both he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor posted the news to his social media accounts.

Here’s what he wrote:

” Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!
Hanx!”

There are more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States. There are four confirmed cases in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

