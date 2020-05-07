Timeline for reopening restaurants, daycares, salons in Ohio will be announced today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce a timeline for reopening three major business sectors Thursday afternoon.

Daycares, salons, restaurants, and bars are on Gov. DeWine’s agenda at 2 p.m. when he holds a press conference.

The governor said he was reviewing the plans for reopening Wednesday.

“I will be receiving and viewing in the next day reports put together to look at daycare, to look at restaurants, bars, and the other group is working on hair,” DeWine said at the end of his Tuesday press conference.

He did not say whether a timeline for gyms would be announced Thursday.

Bars and restaurants closed for carry-out only March 15.

Shortly after came the closure of gyms, salons, barbershops, and daycares.

That was in an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Retail services are allowed to reopen May 12.

