LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.

The Thunderbirds flew over and near 18 hospitals and medical facilities, along the strip and over Allegiant Stadium.

WATCH THE FLYOVER:

Here’s a map of the Thunderbirds’ flight path:

Courtesy: KLAS

Here’s the view from the cock pit: