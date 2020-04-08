‘Throw them into a garbage can!’ Bedford police share video as friendly reminder on right way to get rid of gloves

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — More people are wearing gloves and masks during the coronavirus crisis, but there’s been a problem with that.

Some people are just tossing them on the ground rather than throwing them away.

So, Wednesday, Bedford police posted a friendly reminder video on the department’s Facebook page:

“Everybody’s taking precautions: wearing masks, staying six feet away, and wearing gloves. The gloves are getting to be a problem. People are throwing them away in parking lots; people are throwing them away in shopping carts. It’s just spreading disease and making a big mess. So, I’m going to show you what to do with them. When you’re done, peel them off, and you can peel them inside out so you can use the other glove to take that one off and you throw them both into a garbage can! See, garbage cans were made for trash, not parking lots, not shopping carts, not the side of the road. So, please throw them in the garbage can. Thank you!”