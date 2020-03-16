Three RTA employees tested for coronavirus after going on cruises

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Three Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Employees are on paid leave, pending testing for coronavirus.

RTA said they may have been exposed to the virus while traveling on recent cruises. The cruise lines notified two members of the police force and one train operator that they may have come in contact with an infected traveler.

The three employees are in quarantine.

“It is more important than ever that we all self-monitor our health. We continue to ask RTA employees and passengers to practice good hygiene at all times. If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, contact your doctor immediately,” RTA said in a news release.