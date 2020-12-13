Three Northeast Ohio bars cited for violating COVID-19 orders

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Agents visited three Northeast Ohio bars and cited them for violating the state orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

The cases will now go to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for penalties, which could include fines or the suspension of their liquor licenses.

The following information was released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol:

44 Sharp, Atwater , received a citation Saturday for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 10:25 p.m. and found the location was open and in operation with approximately 15 patrons inside consuming alcoholic beverages. Bar employees were not wearing facial coverings.

, received a citation Saturday for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 10:25 p.m. and found the location was open and in operation with approximately 15 patrons inside consuming alcoholic beverages. Bar employees were not wearing facial coverings. West 6th Street Partners Inc., known as Velvet Dog, Cleveland , received a citation Saturday for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At approximately 9 p.m., agents observed patrons occupying every seat at the bar, while others lined up behind to order beverages. Patrons were seen congregating, standing, and walking throughout the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place.

, received a citation Saturday for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At approximately 9 p.m., agents observed patrons occupying every seat at the bar, while others lined up behind to order beverages. Patrons were seen congregating, standing, and walking throughout the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place. Line Star Enterprises LLC., known as Planet Rock, Mansfield, received a citation Thursday for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 11:20 p.m. and found the location to be open and in operation. Approximately 11 patrons were observed within the location consuming alcoholic beverages and employees were not wearing facial coverings. This liquor permit establishment was previously cited for the same violations on Sept. 22 and Oct. 30.

