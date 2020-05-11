Three more RTA workers test positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Another three Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced.

All three sickened are vehicle operators, two work in the Hayden District and the other is a paratransit driver. The drivers last worked as late as May 5, and all their vehicles were disinfected. RTA said that all employees who came in contact with the three have been notified.

Since March, 11 RTA staff members have now gotten coronavirus. Of that number, five people have recovered and are back at work.

Last week, RTA announced plans to further protect drivers and customers by installing vinyl barriers on all buses around where drivers are seated.

RTA officials continue to caution riders to only use its services for essential trips, and to follow Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines for staying safe in Ohio (as seen in the video above). Face masks are highly recommended for passengers and all drivers are required to wear them.

All RTA vehicles are deep cleaned every 24 hours.