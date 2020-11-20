Three more Ohio establishments cited for violating health orders

(Watch our story on citations at Barley House in Cleveland in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Agents cited three more establishments for violating state health orders aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus.

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and penalties include fines and possible suspension of liquor permits.

R&T Estate LLC., known as Gray Area Bistro, Cleveland , received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and hindering or obstructing inspection. At approximately 8:40 p.m., agents, Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire and the Cleveland Department of Public Health observed a large number of patrons inside the premises. Approximately 130 patrons were crammed into the establishment, shoulder to shoulder throughout. Patrons were closely congregated, standing and moving freely throughout while consuming alcoholic beverages. No social distancing measures were in place or being enforced by staff. Due to the amount of people, it was difficult for public safety personnel to move without having direct physical contact.

Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grille LLC., known as Lounge 2.28, Bedford , received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and hindering inspection. At approximately 9:15 p.m., agents and officers with the Bedford Police Department observed approximately 50 patrons closely congregated, standing and walking freely about the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages. Numerous patrons and bar staff were not wearing masks and no safety measures were in use.

Top Dog Saloon, Fairborn, received a citation for after hours sale – Rule 80. After receiving a complaint, agents ordered two bottles of beer at 10:20 p.m. The bartender opened and served the agents two beers. Two other patrons who were inside the bar, left the permit premises following agents identifying themselves.

On Thursday, a new statewide curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., went into effect. Bars and restaurants must stop in-person service at 10 p.m., but restaurants can remain only later for carryout and delivery service only.

