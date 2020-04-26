Three more COVID-19 related fatalities reported in Cleveland, officials say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reporting four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional fatalities.

According to a press release, the patients who passed away included a male and female in their 70’s and another female in her 90’s. There are now 575 cases and 26 deaths.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with those individuals.

As of Sunday, there are more than 15,360 confirmed cases and 687 fatalities in Ohio.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health has created a map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. It’s updated weekly.