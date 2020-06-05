Three more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 21 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the new total to 1,680 cases and 56 deaths.

“The new fatalities include two females and one male ranging in age from their 60s to 80s. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health says there are 37,282 total cases and 2,339 deaths statewide. You can see the latest numbers here.

Related Content Family asks everyone to take outbreak seriously after 8-year-old dies from coronavirus complications Video Video

Senators press colleges on coronavirus safety plans to reopen campuses Video Video

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 37,282 total cases, 2,339 deaths Video Video