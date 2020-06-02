Three more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Cleveland, officials say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 20 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the new total to 1,612 cases and 53 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 90s. The new fatalities include two females and a male whose ages range from their 50s to their 70s,” health officials said.

CDPH is working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with those individuals that may require monitoring or testing.

Read more stories about the coronavirus, here.