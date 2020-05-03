Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Summit County, officials say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Summit County, according to health officials.

As of Sunday, there have been 57 confirmed deaths, 39 of those happened in long-term care facilities. In total, there are 698 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“As Ohio starts to reopen, please remember it is imperative that Summit County residents continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease,” health officials said in a press release.

They also issued a reminder about openings allowed under the new order:

Starting May 1 Healthcare procedures that do not require overnight stays Dentist may resume all services Veterinarians may resume all services

Starting May 4 Manufacturing, construction and distribution with mandatory guidelines/restrictions in place Starting May 4, General office environments can open with mandatory guidelines/restrictions in place.



*Read more on the Governor’s new orders, here.*

Related Content Ohio grocers limit meat purchase quantities as coronavirus impacts food supply chain Video Video

1,038 deaths, nearly 20K coronavirus cases across Ohio as state begins to reopen Video Video

More than half of the country goes into first weekend with loosened coronavirus restrictions