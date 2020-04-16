Three more Cleveland residents die from COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported three new COVID-19 deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The recently deceased are a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, the health department said. A total of nine Cleveland residents have died from the virus, including an infant.

There are also 17 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city for a total of 352 confirmed cases.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland here:

Economic Development Resources for Cleveland Businesses

Mayor Jackson and the City have established an emergency working capital fund in order to help maintain the business community. View the summary and application here.

The City previously introduced legislation which was passed by Cleveland City Council allowing for a six-month deferral of payments on economic development loans issued by the City. The program authorizes the Director of Economic Development to defer payment on most loans and to seek the consent of lenders on other loans. View the State Updates section below for information on the federal CARES ACT.

National Business Resources

Economic Impact Payments: The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service launch new tool to help non-filers register for Economic Impact Payments. More information here.

CARES Act: The Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Department of Treasury have begun releasing the information that will guide the programs created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. View SBA Loans. Clevelanders may also contact their local SBA office for more information.