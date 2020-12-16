Three health facilities in Northeast Ohio to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The vaccines have arrived and now the first in line to receive the coronavirus vaccinations from Pfizer in Northeast Ohio will get their shots.

The MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center will be administering some vaccines Wednesday.

MetroHealth let FOX 8 cameras inside Tuesday as it received shipments and began opening boxes to unload the vaccines into ultra-cold storage.

Those vaccines are going to people in the healthcare field.

A spokesperson at the VA center said the facility planned to begin administering about 2,900 doses Wednesday to at-risk frontline workers and patients.



The VA said the vaccine will first go to employees and veterans residing in its long-term care Community Living and Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder centers.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Ohio has received 98,475 Pfizer doses this week.

He said that another 123,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine should be arriving next week, along with as many as 201,900 vaccines from Moderna.





Ohio is set to get 420,000 vaccines in total by Dec. 25, according to DeWine.

But it will likely be spring 2021 at the earliest before the general public is able to get one.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reminded everyone in a press conference Wednesday to follow the guidelines by wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, and not holding indoor gatherings outside of people who live in your household.

“We’ve got to deal with this ourselves,” he said. “This vaccine is not going to cover enough people quick enough to get us out of this. I mean, eventually, it will. We’re at a very, very high rate today, and the rest of December — January, February — are probably going to be hell unless we turn this thing around.”

DeWine said that statewide there are currently 5,296 patients who are hospitalized from the virus, 1,311 of whom are in the ICU. He said hospitalization numbers continue to be record-breaking and that Ohioans must do better to curb the spread.