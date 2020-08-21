Three Cleveland Heights elementary school employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Three Cleveland Heights school employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were confirmed among employees at Fairfax Elementary School.

All three individuals reportedly worked in the school building on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The superintendent says the Clorox 360 Disinfecting Machine was used throughout the building and the county has been notified.

W3Schools

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral