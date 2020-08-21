Three Cleveland Heights elementary school employees test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Three Cleveland Heights school employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were confirmed among employees at Fairfax Elementary School.

All three individuals reportedly worked in the school building on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The superintendent says the Clorox 360 Disinfecting Machine was used throughout the building and the county has been notified.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: