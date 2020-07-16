Three Cedar Point employees test positive for coronavirus, park confirms

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Three Cedar Point employees have tested positive for COVID-19, amusement park officials confirmed to FOX 8 Wednesday night.

Park officials say Cedar Point adheres to CDC and Erie County Health Department guidelines regarding screening and contact tracing.

The affected employees were screened, as required by state guidelines, prior to park opening and prior to reporting to their work locations.

Cedar Point says out of respect for their employees’ privacy they will not provide any details regarding their conditions.

Last week, Cedar Point welcomed the return of guests with changes for visitor and employee safety, including mandatory masks, 50 percent occupancy and empty seats on rides to preserve social distance.

The park also no longer allows smoking and all ticketing must be purchased in advance.

You can visit Cedar Point’s website for more information on park’s coronavirus safety guidelines.

