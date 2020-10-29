‘This thing turned on us’: Gov. DeWine addresses surge in COVID-19 cases during interview on FOX 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine joined Tracy McCool and Gabe Spiegel on Fox 8 News at 5 p.m. to discuss the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the state broke its record for most reported cases of coronavirus in a single day. In the last 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health was notified of 3,590 cases.

“About three and a half weeks ago, this thing turned on us. Many doctors, medical professionals, health experts predicted that when it started getting colder, we got into winter, late fall, people moving back inside, spending more time inside, that this virus would kick up. Frankly, we had no idea it was going to kick up this much,” said Gov. DeWine.

He said the spread of coronavirus seems to be happening more so in people’s personal lives, rather than at bars or restaurants, which makes it harder to control.

“We’re seeing the spread in people in their individual lives and that’s not an area where government has really any business getting into or really any ability to do it,” said DeWine.

He said ultimately it’s up to residents to remain vigilant and continue wearing masks. He also urges against gathering in big groups, especially as the holidays near.

