‘This is not politics’: Biden implores states to bring back mask mandates if they were dropped

(AP/WJW) — President Joe Biden delivered a direct appeal to governors, state and local leaders during a press conference Monday to reinstate mask-wearing requirements if they have eased them.

“Please, this is not politics, reinstate the mandate if you let it down,” he said.

Biden also announced that by April 19 at least 90% of the adult U.S. population would be eligible for vaccination — and would have access to a vaccination site within 5 miles of home. Quick vaccination would still depend on supply as well as overcoming some people’s hesitancy about the shots.

President Joe Biden speaks during a tour of the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Tuesday on the campus of The Ohio State University Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“If we let our guard down now, we can see the virus getting worse, not better,” Biden said. “People are letting up on precautions, which is a very bad thing.”

Biden’s sentiments came on the same day that the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an impassioned plea to Americans not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19, saying she has a recurring feeling “of impending doom.”

“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing. “But right now, I’m scared.”

Biden had previously directed that all states make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1, but many have moved to lift eligibility requirements sooner in anticipation of supply increases.

Meanwhile, the White House was moving to double the number of pharmacies participating in the federal retail pharmacy program — which has emerged as among the most efficient avenues for administering vaccines — and increase the number of doses for them to deliver. The retail pharmacies are located in close proximity to most Americans and have experience delivering vaccines like the flu shots.

Biden announced that the U.S. was expecting delivery of 33 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week — including 11 million doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

“The president has not held back in calling for governors, leaders, the American people to continue to abide by the public health guidelines,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “He will continue to do that through all of his engagements.”