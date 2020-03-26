‘This is amazing’: Local community organizes tractor procession to honor late farmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) -- In the Ashland County village of Jeromesville, everyone feels as though they are close to one another.

"Very close knit community everybody will drop anything to do anything for anybody," said Emily Farraro.

Perhaps no one in the community was better known or more beloved than Bill Cameron, a 78-year-old farmer who spent his life in Jeromesville.

At Cathy Soles local general store, affectionately referred to as Cameron's 'Office' there are numerous mementos and good natured joking photos from his many visits there.

"He was a one in a million, he always had a joke, always had a story everyone who knew him loved him," said Soles.

After Cameron died on March 19, his family was told they could only allow ten people inside the funeral home due to Governor DeWine's mass gathering order.

So friends, including John Cutlip, found another way to pay tribute to Cameron. They decided to organize a procession of tractors through town following his funeral.

"If we cant physically be in there to pay our respect to the family and all the friends, we can really show our true love by being in a tractor for him," said Michelle Thewlis.

More than 100 tractors showed up to take part in the procession.

"Dad would be looking down from heaven and be so proud of just the community of farmers that have done all of this, this is amazing," said Fred Cutlip of the procession as his family watched the tractors assemble.

"It means so much to me. I couldn't think of a better way to remember my dad than this, this is the perfect outing and I love it," he added.