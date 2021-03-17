Third stimulus checks: Ohio AG threatens to sue Biden Administration over relief package

Related video below: Third stimulus checks already being deposited into bank accounts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost may sue the Biden Administration over a portion of the coronavirus relief package that he says “threatens to withhold needed federal funds from Ohio in an effort to handcuff the state’s authority to make changes to its tax structure and economic policy.”

Yost filed a motion for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday. The request seeks to prohibit the enforcement of the “Tax Mandate” portion of the American Rescue Plan Act. He claims the provision “exceeds the authority of Congress.”

You can read the motion in its entirety below:

“The federal government should be encouraging states to innovate and grow business, not holding vital relief funding hostage to its preferred pro-tax policies,” Yost said in a press release.

According to the release, the Tax Mandate added into the relief package forces states to accept that relief money with significant conditions. One of those conditions includes that funds cannot be used, directly or indirectly, to offset tax cuts or credits.

Yost claims this forces states to either “accept stimulus funds” or “keep its sovereign authority to reduce taxes.” His injunction is asking officials to prohibit the provision’s enforcement, at least in Ohio.

“This coercive offer is unconstitutional. Congress exceeded its powers when it passed the Tax Mandate,” Yost added. “Slipping last-minute conditions into a plan meant to help people that instead handcuffs Ohio is why people don’t trust government. And it almost always leads to constitutional mischief.”

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan last week. The Treasury Department says it has since sent out 90 million economic impact payments totaling $242 billion. Processing of the payments began last Friday, the day after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which authorized direct payments of up to $1,400 to qualifying individuals.

The payments, which are being made to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, started with $1,200 payments in the first round last spring and $600 payments in a second round of payments approved by Congress in December.