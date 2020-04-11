Third COVID-19 related death reported in Cleveland, officials say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A third person has died from COVID-19 in the City of Cleveland.

According to a press release, 11 new confirmed cases of coronvirus were reported on Saturday and one fatality. There are now 293 cases and three deaths.

The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from less than 20 years old to their 80’s. The patient who passed away was in his 80s. The Cleveland Department of Health is working to identify any close contacts of these residents.

As of today, there are more than 6,187 confirmed cases and 242 fatalities in Ohio. There are more than 522,000 confirmed cases and 20,000 deaths in the United States.

View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.