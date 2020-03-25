‘They cut my hours’: More people turning to food pantries for help in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- With many businesses temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, more people are having to turn to food pantries for help.

"They cut my hours," one woman told FOX 8 as she loaded food into her car.

The May Dugan Center has done food distributions before, but on Wednesday, they set an all time record. Roughly 500 families came through the line to get food.

The need has also been great for other services offered by the center.

"We have a team of about 12 licensed social workers who are working remotely today. Please call me to schedule an appointment if you are feeling anxious about what’s going on," May Dugan Center Executive Director Rick Kemm said.

Volunteers from across the community sorted, packed and distributed the bags.

Angelo’s, which is a popular restaurant, donated pizza to help the volunteers.

The May Dugan Center will be giving out bags of food from their parking lot again on Thursday. For more information, you can call the center at 216-631-5800.