These Northeast Ohio counties have the lowest spread of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) – More Northeast Ohio counties are seeing lower COVID-19 transmission rates.

Several in the area are no longer considered to have a high rate of coronavirus transmission.

Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Huron and Stark counties join Lake, Geauga and Holmes counties in Northeast Ohio that have a substantial spread status.

The Centers for Disease Control has designations for high, substantial, moderate and low.

High spread is designated as 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

Counties in Northeast Ohio with a high spread status include Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Portage, Trumbull and Ashtabula.

Cuyahoga County has one of the lowest transmission rates in the state, with 72.14 people with COVID-19 per 100k. Just last week it was still considered to have a high spread of COVID.

The CDC looks at total new cases and percent positivity over a 7-day period to come up with the transmission rate.

To reach a moderate transmission status, counties will need to see that number drop to under 50 cases per 100,000 residents.