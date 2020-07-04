These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After Mayor Frank Jackson signed an executive order Friday requiring mandatory use of facial masks in public, Cleveland-area attractions have announced individual plans to comply with the mandate.

Many of these attractions, which only recently opened, already required masks for their employees, but may have only suggested that customers follow suit. Now, those rules have changed.

Here’s what you can expect when visiting certain spots:

Cleveland Museum of Art: All staff and visitors are required to wear masks. While tickets are still free for the attraction, people do need to make reservations.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium: The fish-filled spot is officially reopening Monday, July 6, to the public and will be requiring masks for all at that time. Those interested in checking out the place do need to make reservations ahead of time.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: The place is now requiring face coverings for all guests in effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. They have limited zoo capacity by approximately 75% and now require ticket reservations.

Kalahari Resort: Masks are required throughout the premises, but not while swimming in the water or when eating at restaurants or at the bar.

Holden Arboretum: The Kirtland, Ohio space wants guests to safely visit all of the gardens and explore the many miles of wooded trails, which is why they’ve enacted mandatory masks in certain areas.

Fox 8 will continue to update this list today as more businesses make announcements.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise around Ohio and the country, more mandates could be on the way.