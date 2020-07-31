‘These are not normal times’: Gov. DeWine proposes 10 p.m. last call for alcohol to prevent spread of coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Liquor Control Commission is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Friday about Governor Mike DeWine’s proposal to institute a statewide last call on alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

The proposed emergency rule includes any business that serves alcohol but will primarily impact bars and restaurants.

Gov. DeWine says the move was made as a direct result of businesses and patrons that aren’t following health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, citing outbreaks associated with bars in Cleveland, Columbus, and Toledo.

“Just last week, our Ohio Investigative Unit found bars where no social distancing safety measures were in place. Patrons were packed on outside patio and dance floors full of people shoulder to shoulder,” DeWine said.

“There is, however, kind of an inherent problem connecting with bars. They do lend themselves to people going and going in and out in close contact with each other many, many times indoors. Patrons either stay at one location some time for a long time, or they go from bar a bar. Either way, they’re interacting with a lot of different people,” DeWine said.

The proposal will institute a 10 p.m. last call and would include that drinks need to be finished by 11 p.m.

Gov. DeWine is proposing that businesses continue to be allowed to have carry-out alcohol sales.

“We do not want to shut down Ohio bars and restaurants. That would be devastating to them. But we do have to take some action and see what kind of kind of results we get from this action,” he said.

DeWine said he would release specific data on bars and restaurants Tuesday at his 2 p.m. press conference.

If the Ohio Liquor Control Commission approves the proposal, it will go into effect Friday, July 31 at 10 p.m.

Ohio reported a single-day record in new coronavirus cases Thursday.

There were 1,733 new cases, with 89,626 cases statewide.