‘These are horrible numbers’: Gov. DeWine goes one-on-one with FOX 8 as COVID-19 cases hit record daily levels

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last time FOX 8 spoke directly with Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio was hovering around 3,500 new cases a day. That was two weeks ago.

Today, that number more than doubled, spiking to more than 8,000 cases along with an alarming number of hospitalizations, and DeWine joined the station live from his home to answer some viewer questions (as seen in the video above).

When asked about how Cuyahoga County officials are now saying there could be as many as 1,000 daily cases by the end of next week and 2,000 by the end of the month, DeWine called the numbers “shocking.”

“These are horrible numbers,” he said. “… I talked to a number of the hospitals early this morning and, you know, there some of them are starting to cut back on elective surgeries, which is not what we want to see.”

During the discussion with FOX 8 anchors, DeWine said that he and his team still hadn’t decided to shut down restaurants, bars and gyms and that that would be decided next week. “We’re not trying to penalize anyone,” he said.

Still, he mentioned that wearing masks was the most important thing people could do to help get these numbers down.

Right after the FOX 8 appearance, DeWine announced on social media the signage of the new health order that makes mask-wearing in stores enforceable.

