‘There’s no such thing as zero-risk’: Lorain County issues guidance for trick-or-treating

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Whether kids will be trick-or-treating amid the coronavirus outbreak will be largely left up to parents in many communities.
However, Lorain County Public Health has issued some safety guidelines for parents to keep in mind.
They recommend if you’re taking your kids trick-or-treating that you do so only with members of your household.
As always, wear reflective clothing.
They suggest designing a face mask as part of a costume.
If you’re handing out candy, they say not to have kids grab candy from a bowl.
They recommend keeping your distance when you hand out treats.
They also suggest using a PVC pipe to create a candy slide to give kids candy without being too close.
