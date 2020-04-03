Therapists reminding people not to neglect their mental health while in self-quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- As news came that Governor Mike Dewine extended the stay-at-home order through May 1, therapists at The Village Network in Wooster are reminding people not to neglect their mental health.

“We wanted to make sure that as this progressed and people got more and more isolated, we would be there to support them,” said Linda den Heijer, VP of Program Operations.

At the Village Network, therapists are on-call to offer telehealth services. So, if you’re feeling scared, anxious, depressed or just on edge, you are not alone.

“We have families who have a difficult time already coping with everyday stress. Now you add in parents home-schooling children and not able to get distance from each other, we see increased levels of anxiety,” said den Heijer.

And with people facing at least another month of isolation, therapists warn that unmanaged stress could lead to bigger problems down the line.

“Look for the warning signs. If this is preventing you from sleeping well, eating well, if you find your hygiene is struggling or you are struggling to get out of bed. These are all warning signs that you have an increased level of depression, anxiety. That is when you might want to seek help from a provider,” said den Heijer.

So, how do you cope in the meantime? Therapists say it’s best to unplug and get outside.

“When you are doing simple activities like mindfulness, yoga, walking outside, any rhythmic activity helps. Music, swinging, if you have a swing outside. Any sort of rhythmic activity helps to regulate your heart rate and regulate your emotions internally,” said den Heijer.

Here are list of resources for those in need:

The Village Network: 330-264-3232 or 1-800-638-3232.

330-264-3232 or 1-800-638-3232. Ohio Crisis Text Line: Keyword 4HOPE to 741 741

Keyword to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255