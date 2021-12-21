‘Their morale has been high:’ Ohio National Guard operating mass COVID testing site as cases surge before holidays

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hundreds show up for the first day of a mass drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the W.O. Walker building on Euclid Avenue.

The area’s largest hospitals are creating a way to alleviate some of the strain on the system, as the omicron variant spreads and COVID cases continue to spike.

SkyFOX few over a very jam-packed, 8-lane drive through, as hundreds waited more than an hour to get tested.

Just after noon, organizers called off the testing, turning away any vehicle not already in the line.

One driver said, “I tried days ago and you can’t get, you can’t go anywhere to get tested so, yes, very frustrating.”

Tempers flaring late morning, as additional lanes were opened or diverted to help alleviate traffic jams.

Another motorist said, “We went all the way around the block, stood in line for over an hour and a half, and then they opened up the lane and let all the people in front of us. So it’s been a little frustrating to be here for an hour, and then be told we have to go around the block.”

This week, all 150-clinical Ohio National Guard members will be deployed to several locations, to alleviate the strain inside Northeast Ohio hospital ERs currently dealing with a surge of COVID positive patients.

All three major hospital systems are overworked and understaffed.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Robert Willey said, “We actually don’t have enough staffing right now to staff it ourselves so it was very helpful for the National Guard to come in. We have eight coming in today and another fifteen coming on Thursday.”

When asked about National guard members having to leave their friends and families for the holidays, Major General John C. Harris Jr. said, “I couldn’t be any more proud of our guardsmen. These soldiers and airmen have showed up, their morale has been high and they know they’re helping their community.”

The site is testing 500-patients a day, performing PCR testing, with results in 24 to 48 hours.

Getting results quickly, they say, will hopefully cut down on those numbers and stop people from clogging up emergency departments.

Willey said, “We currently have this morning, more hospitalized patients than we’ve ever had before since the start of the pandemic.”

One driver added, “We had someone close to us who tested positive so we wanted to get tested but, before the holidays, before get togethers and everything, before family and everything.”

The testing site will be in operation from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. through Sunday, closed on Christmas Day.

You don’t need an appointment, but you do need to register.

As of today, COVID tests are no longer available in emergency departments in our area, unless you’re a patient being admitted.