Coronavirus headlines: Latest updates April 20
'The world doesn't tick on your time': Idris Elba shares story of coronavirus recovery

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives “turned around” after contracting the coronavirus.

The actor says getting COVID-19 was “definitely scary and unsettling and nervous.”

The British-born movie and TV star tells The Associated Press his diagnosis led to “a complete upheaval” of his life even though his symptoms were mild, as are most of the cases of the disease.

Elba says the pandemic is a reminder that “the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

Now that Elba and his wife are over the disease, they are working with the U.N. to lessen the effects of COVID-19 on farmers and food producers in rural areas.

