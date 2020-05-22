‘The power of prayer’: Wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero says ‘we’re on a step forward again’

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW/CNN) — A day after giving a tearful update on her husband, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero said he is once again showing signs of improvement.

Cordero, 41, has been hospitalized in Los Angeles since March with coronavirus-related complications. He spent weeks on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated because of issues with blood clots.

“So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back,” Amanda Kloots said in a series of posts on Instagram..

“I’m happy to say that it looks like that we’re on a step forward again,” she said.

“It’s been a roller coaster but this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai,” Kloots said. “The power of prayer. And the power of energy and support and posivitity is, I’m sorry, in my opinion, insurmountable.”

“For the last 24 hours we have prayed hard. And a prayer of, not ‘why,’ and not ‘this can’t happen,’ but prayer of ‘thank you’ and prayer of ‘faith’ and prayer of ‘thy will be done’,” she said. “And that is to me something that I will never understand but I believe.”

She said the prayers and positivity kept her going since Wednesday when she posted that her husband was “going downhill.”

“We have been singing and dancing and lifting him up in only positive thoughts and words and deeds,” Kloots said. “And guys, it’s making a difference. He’s not done. He’s not done.”

Kloots, who is a fitness trainer, did not provide additional details about her husband’s health. But she has previously said that Cordero woke up from his medically induced coma this month, and is still fighting a lingering lung infection.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.” He’s also appeared on television in episodes of “Blue Bloods,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Lilyhammer.”

Fans used the hashtag #WakeUpNick to share messages of hope for the actor, and later, after he woke up, the hashtag #offthevent to pray for him to get off the ventilator.

Kloots said Cordero had no pre-existing health conditions before he tested positive for coronavirus, and has always been healthy.

He has since tested negative for coronavirus, but is continuing to battle complications from it. Some of the complications include septic shock, “mini-strokes” and a leg amputation, his wife said.

