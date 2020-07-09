1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer

The Ohio State University pauses all voluntary athletic workouts after recent COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WJW) — The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. Seven teams’ workouts are affected by this pause: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The university is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly as it could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy.

Students and faculty required to wear masks, sign waiver to return to The Ohio State University in the fall

If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff. Student-athletes living alone will isolate in their residence. If they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus.

Ohio University also announced recently that it would press pause on all conditioning and training for its student-athletes, after eight were diagnosed with COVID-19. Those students are also currently in self-isolation.

This news all comes after Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently announced new, short-term guidelines for contact sports games and tournaments in Ohio, as seen in the video above.

Ohio allows games, tournaments for contact sports through July 15

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: 

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral