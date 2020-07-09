The Ohio State University pauses all voluntary athletic workouts after recent COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WJW) — The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. Seven teams’ workouts are affected by this pause: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The university is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly as it could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy.

If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff. Student-athletes living alone will isolate in their residence. If they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus.

Ohio University also announced recently that it would press pause on all conditioning and training for its student-athletes, after eight were diagnosed with COVID-19. Those students are also currently in self-isolation.

This news all comes after Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently announced new, short-term guidelines for contact sports games and tournaments in Ohio, as seen in the video above.

